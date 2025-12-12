Eagle-Eyed Review

Javier Alonso’s side remain perched at the top of the U18 Premier League South, level on 21 points with Chelsea and last season’s treble winners Aston Villa.

Palace’s superior goal difference keeps them ahead of Villa, while nothing currently separates the young Eagles and the Blues, who both boast +18. With defeats few and far between, the mood in the camp is buoyant.

That momentum was carried into the FA Youth Cup last Friday at Selhurst Park, where we secured our place in the Fourth Round with a richly deserved 3–0 win in wet and blustery conditions.

Against Bradford City, Palace controlled proceedings from the outset. They created a steady stream of chances despite the swirling wind and rain, only to be repeatedly denied by a resilient defensive display and an excellent performance from ‘keeper Jack Robinson. The hosts dominated possession but reached half-time frustrated after a series of near misses.

The breakthrough finally arrived after the interval when Joel Drakes-Thomas was brought down in the penalty area, with Benji Casey stepping up to dispatch the penalty with authority.

From there the young Eagles surged forward, and substitute Stuart Oduro made an immediate impact, scoring twice in quick succession to seal a convincing 3–0 victory. It was a proud night for the Academy, with several U16s making their Selhurst Park debuts in front of the home support.

With cup progress secured, attention now shifts back to league duties as Palace look to close out 2025 on top.