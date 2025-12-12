Finlay Corke is Norwich’s biggest attacking threat and the club’s current top scorer with five league goals.
The forward, who signed his first professional contract in November 2024, has been prolific at younger age groups and has already featured heavily at both U18 and U21 levels.
His 881 minutes of action this season is second only to centre-back Sonny Rowland, who leads the group with 900 minutes.
Rowland himself is a crucial figure in this Norwich side. A composed and industrious midfielder-turned-defender, he tops the squad for passes attempted (407) and ranks third for tackles made (19). Rowland joined Norwich from Watford’s youth system in 2022 and has become a central figure in Greg Crane’s U18 squad.
The Gaffer
Head coach Greg Crane is steeped in Norwich history. Once a promising youth prospect, he transitioned from midfield to central defence during the 2000/01 campaign and delivered a Man-of-the-Match performance in Norwich’s FA Youth Cup triumph over Aston Villa in December 2002.
Crane trained with the first team during the 2002/03 season and captained the reserves before departing the club in 2004.
His senior playing career took him to Lowestoft, where he won the Ridgeons League title in 2005/06, and later to King’s Lynn, helping them secure the Southern League crown before competing in the Conference South.
After spells with Lowestoft and Norwich United, Crane returned to Carrow Road in a coaching capacity, starting with the Under-9s before progressing through the Academy. He now leads the Under-18s, continuing his long association with the club.
