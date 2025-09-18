Eagle-Eyed Review

The young Eagles head into the fixture full of confidence, sitting second in the table with nine points from five games — just one behind leaders Arsenal.

Their latest outing was nothing short of sensational. Benji Casey netted his second consecutive hat-trick as Palace produced a dominant 8-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday, 13th September at Copers Cope.

The win marked their first home victory of the season and first clean sheet since the opening day.

Donte Martin and Makai Bernard-Ferguson each bagged a brace — Martin curling in a stunning strike from outside the box, while Bernard-Ferguson connected sweetly with a well-timed half-volley.

That result not only showcased the attacking firepower at Javier Alonso’s disposal but also ensures Palace remain within touching distance of the summit — and brought their goal tally to a remarkable 24 goals in five games under the Spanish coach.

With momentum firmly on their side, Palace will look to keep the pressure on Arsenal and extend their unbeaten run when they host Reading this weekend.