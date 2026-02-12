Eagle Eyed Review

It has been a landmark spell for Palace Under-18s.

A commanding 5-0 victory over Birmingham City propelled the young Eagles into second place in the U18s Premier League South, before a dramatic 2-1 win over Stevenage secured a first FA Youth Cup quarter-final appearance in more than 15 years.

Momentum is building across both league and cup competitions, with performances striking the balance Javier Alonso has continually demanded: attacking fluency matched by defensive discipline.

That blend was evident against Stevenage. Palace took control midway through the first half, striking twice in quick succession. Stuart Oduro opened the scoring after being expertly threaded through by Jasper Judd, and moments later Benji Casey’s driven delivery forced Alfie Thornett into turning the ball into his own net.

Despite dominating possession, Palace were pulled back before the interval when Lenny Brown rounded Lucca Benetton to halve the deficit.

After the break, the young Eagles reasserted control, sustaining pressure deep inside the Stevenage half. Donte Martin and David Angibeaud both went close, while Woodford was called into action to keep the hosts within touching distance. A nervy finale followed, but Palace showed their resolve to see out the contest and confirm progression.

In the league, Palace sit level on 27 points with Tottenham, with both sides having played 14 matches. Chelsea lead on 33 with a game in hand, while Brighton remain just behind on 26, albeit having played one more.

Saturday’s fixture carries added significance. Palace boast the division’s most prolific attack with 48 goals – comfortably the highest tally in the league – but have conceded 25, the most among the top four. In a title race that may be decided by the finest of margins, goal difference could yet prove crucial.

The schedule remains demanding too, with a Premier League Cup quarter-final against Category Two side Peterborough looming next week – further incentive to maintain momentum at a decisive stage of the season.