Joe Scanlon has been a standout performer for West Ham this season, registering six assists already. A product of the Academy since Under-9 level, the dynamic left-back combines energy and precision passing with an eagerness to join the attack.
Scanlon made his U18 Premier League debut as a 15-year-old in August 2024 and went on to make 16 appearances last term, contributing three assists and one goal.
Andre Dike, who has four goals and one assist in eight appearances this season, is another key player. The versatile forward signed his scholarship in July 2024 after impressing at just 15. Comfortable playing wide or centrally, Dike’s creativity and finishing have also earned him international recognition – he scored on his England U17 debut in a 5-0 win over Mexico last September.
Keep an eye too on Isaac Thomas, the 16-year-old forward who hit four goals on his debut against Ipswich and is quickly making a name for himself at this level.
The Gaffer - Lauris Coggin
Lauris Coggin was promoted to Under-18s Lead Coach in July 2024, continuing a long journey through West Ham’s academy structure.
A University of Bath Sports Performance graduate, Coggin began his coaching career with Southend United’s academy, before joining West Ham in 2016 as a Foundation Phase Coach. After progressing through the ranks to the Youth Development Phase, he became U18s Assistant Coach in 2023, working under FA Youth Cup-winning coach Kevin Keen.
In his first full season in charge, Coggin guided the young Hammers to their first-ever U18 Premier League Cup, overseeing an unbeaten run that included wins over Manchester United, Derby County, and Reading.
Now at the helm, Coggin continues to instil an energetic, attack-minded style that reflects West Ham’s long-standing tradition of exciting, expressive football.