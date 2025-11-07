This game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday morning (11:00 GMT) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!

Eagle-Eyed Review

The young Eagles strengthened their position at the summit of the U18 Premier League South with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City at Copers Cope last Saturday (1st November).

Mylo Bernard marked his debut with an early opener before Stuart Oduro doubled the lead midway through the first half. Leicester pulled one back through Birmark Owusu, but Makai Bernard-Ferguson restored Palace’s two-goal cushion shortly after the restart.

David Angibeaud sealed the three points late on – his second goal in three games – before Lorenz Hutchinson grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

The result means Palace have now scored 38 goals in just 11 matches this season, continuing their prolific attacking form under head coach Rob Quinn.