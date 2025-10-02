This game will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday morning (11:00 BST) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!

Eagle-Eyed Review

Crystal Palace U18s take a break from league action this week as attention turns to the Premier League Cup – and with Group D wide open, there's everything to play for.

All four teams – Palace, Chelsea, Manchester City and Sheffield United – sit level on one point apiece, making the clash with the Blades a potential group-shaper.

Javier Alonso’s side were dealt their first league defeat of the season in a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa last Saturday – a rare blip in an otherwise electric run of form. Prior to that, the young Eagles had scored 26 goals across six games, including emphatic 8-0 wins over Birmingham and Ipswich.

Palace’s last outing in the competition ended in late heartbreak against Chelsea. Goals from Benji Casey and Charlie Walker-Smith had turned the game on its head after an early setback, but three second-half goals – including a Walker-Smith own goal – handed Chelsea the points in a dramatic finish.

Only the top team in each group and the best-placed runner-up progress to the quarter-finals – so every point now matters.