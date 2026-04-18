Crystal Palace Under-18s will make history at Selhurst Park on Wednesday 22nd April (19:00 BST), hosting Manchester United in the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final – with tickets available now.
We spoke to our goalscorers to look back on the journey to the final, round by round, as the big day draws ever closer.
Group stage match one: Manchester City (H) – 3-3
26/08/25 | Oduro, Casey, Drakes-Thomas
Palace opened their Premier League Cup campaign with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Manchester City. The young Eagles were outstanding in the first half, racing into a 3-0 lead through Stuart Oduro, Benji Casey and Joel Drakes-Thomas, only for City to mount a stunning second-half comeback.
Casey recalled: “First game of the competition, against Man City – it finished 3-3. I scored, Stuart scored, Joel scored.
We started the game really well, especially the first half. We were 3-0 up, pressing high, winning second balls, creating chances, working hard as a team.
But with big teams like City, if you don’t start the second half strong, they’ll come back – and they did. They scored three goals.
I think we just got tired, it was early in the season, and we couldn’t keep that momentum. At the same time, it showed we can challenge teams like Man City.”
Group stage match two: Sheffield United (A) – 3-1
04/10/25 | Bernard-Ferguson, Okoli, Casey
Palace followed that up with a hard-fought 3-1 win away at Category Two high-flyers Sheffield United, overcoming difficult conditions and a challenging test.
Makai Bernard-Ferguson opened the scoring with a curling effort, before Chuks Okoli added a second early in the second half. The hosts pulled one back, but Casey sealed the win late on.
Okoli said: “That Sheffield United game was crazy. The weather was awful, the pitch was tiny, they had all their parents there – it was just mad.
The way they set up against us was so jarring, but we went there and fought it out. The first half was difficult, but we turned it around in the second half.
I was happy to get a goal, contribute to the team, get some GA. It was a great feeling celebrating – I think I hit a knee slide in front of their supporters as well!”
Group stage match three: Chelsea (H) – 4-0
22/11/25 | Angibeaud, Bernard-Ferguson, Oduro, Martin
With qualification on the line, Palace produced one of their most complete performances of the campaign to defeat Chelsea 4-0 and secure top spot in Group D.
David Angibeaud opened the scoring, before Bernard-Ferguson doubled the lead before the break. A flowing move finished by Oduro made it three, and Donte Martin added a fourth late on.
Angibeaud said: “Chelsea was a good game, we won 4-0. I scored – good goal, little knee slide. Mackai made it 2-0, then 3-0 from a good build-up, and Donte finished the fourth. It was a good win, got us the points, and we were happy.”
Martin added: “Chelsea was a difficult game – they’re a very good team. We had to dig deep. Our group was probably one of the hardest, so to score four and get through was amazing.
It showed we’re not a team to go down easily. We believe we can beat anyone – and against Chelsea, we showed that.”
Quarter-Final: Peterborough United (A) – 2-1
17/02/26 | Muwana, Martin
Palace progressed to the semi-finals with a hard-earned 2-1 victory away at Peterborough United.
After a tight opening, Josh Muwana bundled home to give Palace the lead, before the hosts equalised early in the second half. Substitute Martin then turned the tie with two goals in quick succession to secure progression.
Martin reflected: “Peterborough was a tough game. The boys were working hard and doing their thing, but in the final third we just needed that extra bit.
Coming on from the bench, I was trying to understand their weaknesses and where I could get in. I managed to get two goals and help the team push on to the semis.”
Semi-Final: Tottenham Hotspur (A) – 1-0
04/03/26 | Angibeaud
A disciplined and resilient performance saw Palace edge past Tottenham Hotspur to book their place in the final.
The first half was tight and physical, with few chances, but Palace improved after the break. The breakthrough came late on when David Angibeaud powered home a header from a Jasper Judd corner.
Casey said: “It was a tough game, especially the first half. It wasn’t our best, but it was important it stayed 0-0.
Second half, we made some changes and got back into it. We created more chances and then scored from a great David header – he’s very good at that. Tottenham is always a tough game, so it was a big result.”
Match-winner Angibeaud added: “It was very intense, up-and-down football. Then the corner came, I attacked it, got the goal – and now we’re in the final.”