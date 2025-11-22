Angibeaud capitalised on a defensive error to open the scoring, before Bernard-Ferguson’s looping finish doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time. Oduro made it three early in the second half after a flowing team move, and Donte Martin rounded off the win in the closing stages.

Palace knew exactly what was at stake heading into the final round of Group D in the Premier League Cup.

Sitting on four points and boasting a superior goal difference over fellow table-toppers Manchester City – following a thrilling 3-3 draw with the Citizens and a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United – it was essentially a must-win clash, with only the group winner advancing to the knockout stages.

Palace needed to match or better City’s result, who were taking on Sheffield at the same time, to secure top spot.

Opponents Chelsea, by contrast, came into the fixture on a solitary point alongside Sheffield, meaning they were only realistic contenders if they could beat Palace and City slipped up. The Blues arrived unbeaten in the league, sitting fourth with 15 points and just seven goals conceded, carrying the pedigree of 2021/22 Premier League Cup winners.

Javier Alonso made three changes to the side that fell to a narrow 3–2 defeat against West Ham in the league before the international break.

Marcus Hill came in for Harry Whitworth in goal, while captain Jasper Judd returned to the XI, replacing Josh Muwana at wide defender. Up front, U16 striker Mylo Bernard dropped to the bench, with newly signed professional Donte Martin stepping into the forward line.

On the bench, U16 centre-back Dylan Monk, Oladotun Lamidi, and Seb Bonsu-Amako made way for Khyan Frazer-Williams, Daniel Owoade, and Raihaan Anderson.