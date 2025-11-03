Our Premier League 2 Division One clash against Stoke City at Copers Cope will now take place on Friday, 7th November, with kick-off moved to 12:00 GMT. The match was originally scheduled for 13:00 GMT.

The two sides last met on a cold Monday afternoon in early February as Palace came from a goal behind to emerge 2-1 winners against Stoke. A late second-half brace from Ademola Ola-Adebomi saw the club claim all three points.

This game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Friday at the amended kick-off time of 12:00 GMT - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!