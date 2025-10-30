This game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Friday evening (19:00 GMT) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!

Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace Under-21s will be aiming to bounce back on Halloween when they travel to Aston Villa, following a narrow 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at the VBS Community Stadium on Monday (27th October).

Anthony Muda opened the scoring for the visitors midway through the first half, before Zach Marsh came close to levelling after rounding the 'keeper. Palace finished the half on top and carried that momentum into the second period, with Adler Nascimento and George King both threatening to equalise.

Despite sustained pressure, the young Eagles were caught by a second Newcastle strike from Joe Brayson, bringing an end to our unbeaten home record.

Darren Powell’s side remain level on 10 points with Villa in the Premier League 2 Division One table and will look to get back to winning ways on the road.