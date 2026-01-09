Eagle-Eyed Review

It has been almost two months since Palace last featured in Premier League 2 action. In that time, Darren Powell’s side have balanced a demanding schedule that included Premier League International Cup fixtures, a programme of behind-closed-doors friendlies and the winter break.

The young Eagles’ most recent league outing came in early November, when they played out a 2-2 draw with Stoke City at the Academy. On that occasion, Kaden Rodney converted a stoppage-time penalty to earn Palace a share of the points.

Palace currently sit 12th in PL2, having collected 14 points from eight matches – level with Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The campaign to date has yielded four wins, two draws and two defeats.

The table remains tightly packed. Just four points separate Palace from third-placed Fulham, while leaders Ipswich Town hold an eight-point advantage at the summit. At the opposite end, Leeds United sit 17th on 11 points – the current cut-off for the new cross-category play-offs.

League action resumes for Palace on Saturday (10 January, 13:00 GMT), with the young Eagles travelling to face Chelsea.

During the interim period, Palace impressed in the Premier League International Cup, recording notable victories over Juventus and FC Nordsjaelland, while also contesting friendly fixtures against Bournemouth, Notts County and Marseille.

Players and staff then departed for the winter break, returning refreshed and ready for a demanding run of league fixtures in the months ahead.