Chelsea FC
Chelsea currently sit fourth in Premier League 2, four points behind leaders Ipswich Town. The Blues made a strong start to the campaign under Calum McFarlane, and will be keen to rediscover that early momentum with Harry Hudson now at the helm.
The club opened the season in emphatic fashion, defeating reigning champions Manchester City 3-1 in their curtain-raiser at Kingsmeadow, courtesy of a Shumaira Mheuka hat-trick. That was followed by a commanding 5-0 away win at Newcastle United, before August concluded with another victory on the road at Aston Villa, leaving Chelsea with a 100% record heading into the September international break.
Their unbeaten run came to an end against Ipswich in an entertaining contest, before a narrow defeat to Stoke City later that month. Since then, Chelsea have responded positively, recording notable wins over Burnley and Arsenal, while a frustrating defeat at Everton briefly disrupted momentum.
Chelsea rounded off the first half of the season with a convincing 4-1 home victory over Reading, thanks to a dominant attacking display.
Elsewhere, the Blues were eliminated from the EFL Trophy after a penalty shootout defeat to League Two high-flyers Walsall. However, they impressed in the UEFA Youth League, topping their group with 16 points after victories over Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, Qarabag and Atalanta, along with a draw against Barcelona – five wins from six to secure progression to the knockout stages.
Their International Cup campaign has proved more challenging, with defeats to Dinamo Zagreb, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica.
Chelsea also boast an outstanding pedigree at youth level, having won Premier League 2 twice, lifted the UEFA Youth League on two occasions, and secured back-to-back FA Youth Cup triumphs.