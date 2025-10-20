Stevenage in the League

Stevenage have made an impressive start to their League One campaign, currently sitting second in the table with 25 points and a game in hand. Just behind leaders Cardiff, they remain firmly in contention in what’s shaping up to be a fiercely competitive title race.

Their climb to the summit was capped by a memorable 2-0 victory over Luton Town, played in front of their largest home crowd since the iconic 1998 FA Cup clash with Newcastle United.

However, their seven-game unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Lincoln City – a result that knocked them off top spot.

That defeat followed an eventful start to the season, which began with a dramatic 3-2 opening-day win over Blackpool. It laid the foundation for a strong early push up the table.

Since earning Football League status in 2010 with a Conference-winning campaign, Stevenage have gradually built their presence in the EFL. That journey included a three-year stint in League One before relegation in 2014.

Under Steve Evans, Boro returned to the third tier in 2023 and have since enjoyed consistent progress, finishing 14th in 2024 and climbing to 9th last season.

This year, however, they’ve shifted gears. A narrow 1-0 win over Rotherham kicked off their home form, though they were quickly knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 loss to Charlton Athletic in the first round.

Unshaken, they bounced back in the league with a composed 2-0 win over Northampton, courtesy of goals from Dan Kemp and Gassan Ahadme. Jamie Reid’s late double against Carlisle kept their perfect league record intact, before a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield ended that streak.

Chem Campbell’s first-half strike against Wycombe restored their place in the automatic promotion spots, and they resumed after the international break with a 1-1 draw away at Mansfield.

Jordan Roberts’ late winner against Exeter fired them back into second place, and a thrilling 3-2 win over Leyton Orient soon after saw them claim top spot. That position was further cemented with a convincing 2-0 victory over Luton to start October.

However, they couldn’t find a response in Lincolnshire last weekend, leaving empty-handed after a narrow defeat at the LNER Stadium.