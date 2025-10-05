Tickets for the game can be purchased by clicking here and will be sent at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.

Can't attend? This game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Monday evening (19:00 BST) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!

Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace U21s had their unbeaten streak in Premier League 2 ended by Manchester United last time out at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium.

Consequently, the young Eagles languish 16th on seven points following a loss, draw, and two wins.

Darren Powell’s side are back under the lights at Sutton on Monday, where there will be hopes that the momentum garnered from that dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds United can be carried forward.

Kaden Rodney opened the scoring after rifling home close-range, before Romain Esse’s low drive found the near corner and doubled our lead.

Unfortunately, Harvey Vincent halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time, and Jacob Render looked to have earned Leeds a point seven minutes from time. Browne’s last-gasp header, however, sealed the narrow victory.