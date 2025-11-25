Eagle Eyed Review

Crystal Palace Under-21s arrive at this week’s fixture buoyed by a resounding and much-needed first victory of their Premier League International Cup campaign – a 3-1 triumph over Juventus at the VBS Community Stadium.

After the frustrations of the narrow defeat to Valencia, Palace responded in style. Our first-half display against the Italian giants was arguably the sharpest of the season.

Adler Nascimento set the tone after just 11 minutes, guiding a cushioned volley inside the far post from a difficult angle to give the young Eagles an early advantage. Moments later, Seb Williams doubled the lead with a crisp half-volley into the near corner following a flick-on off a long throw.

Palace’s dominance continued to build, and Benji Casey was rewarded for an energetic performance by netting his first goal for the U21s – a composed close-range strike that capped an outstanding opening 45 minutes.

Juventus rallied after the interval, enjoying more possession and eventually pulling one back, but the young Eagles defensive resilience ensured there would be no late swing in momentum. George King produced the standout moment of the half with a superb goal-line clearance, preserving the two-goal cushion and helping Palace see out a well-earned and confidence-boosting win.

That result lifts Palace to fifth in Group B on three points, level with both West Brom and Juventus but ahead on goal difference – and, crucially, with at least one game in hand.

Valencia (fourth, six points) and Fulham (second, six points) both sit above Palace in Group B, but with the young Eagles holding a game in hand on each of them, their fate in this tightly contested group very much remains in their own hands.

With Premier League 2 now wrapped up for the year following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Stoke City at Copers Cope – a result that leaves Palace 12th on 14 points – Wednesday’s meeting with FC Nordsjælland becomes the final competitive outing of 2025.

It offers an opportunity not only to finish the year on a high, but to build real momentum heading into the second half of the campaign.