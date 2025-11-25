Our Opponents - FC Nordsjaelland
FC Nordsjælland arrive in South London on Wednesday as one of the most exciting and respected youth-development clubs in Europe – and as genuine contenders in this season’s Premier League International Cup.
Based in Farum, just outside Copenhagen, the Danish side compete in the Danish Superliga and have grown into a modern powerhouse of player development, thanks in large part to the renowned Right to Dream Academy, which took ownership of the club in 2016.
Their senior team have enjoyed significant success over the past two decades, lifting back-to-back Danish Cups in 2010 and 2011, before winning the Superliga title in 11/12 and earning a place in the UEFA Champions League the following season. More recently, they finished runners-up in the 22/23 campaign, reaffirming their status as one of Denmark’s leading clubs.
That elite pathway has produced a stream of talent now flourishing across Europe. Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Conrad Harder (Sporting CP) and Lucas Høgsberg (RC Strasbourg) are among the most prominent alumni.
The academy’s global reputation was further enhanced by the rise of Mohammed Kudus – the Right to Dream graduate who starred for Nordsjælland before moves to Ajax, West Ham United and, in 2025, Tottenham.
That pedigree has translated seamlessly into the Premier League International Cup. Last season, Nordsjælland became the first Danish club invited to the competition and made an immediate impression.
The club defeated Manchester United, Norwich City and Liverpool en route to the quarter-finals, where they were narrowly edged out by eventual champions Nottingham Forest. Their return to the 25/26 edition has been equally eye-catching.
Beginning their campaign earlier than Palace, they opened in late September with a commanding 3–0 victory at West Brom.
The young Danes asserted control from the outset – Hjalte Boe Rasmussen and Daniel Ingi Johannesson struck within the first 21 minutes, before captain Justin Janssen sealed the win from the penalty spot late on.
They followed that with another disciplined performance away at Fulham, where a moment of quality from Levy Nene secured a tight 1–0 success on a wet evening at Motspur Park.
Those results place Nordsjælland top of Group B with six points – level with Fulham but with a game in hand – and underline the scale of the test awaiting Palace’s U21s. With a prestigious academy, a clear playing identity and a track record of competing with Europe’s best, the Wild Tigers will arrive at Sutton full of confidence.