Likely line-up
Juventus Next Gen (3-4-2-1): Mangiapoco; Turicchia, Pedro Felipe, Gil Puche; Turco, Faticanti, Owusu, Rouhi; Deme, Anghelè; Okoro.
Team news
Juventus Next Gen will be without Macca, Makiobo, Cudrig, Scaglia, and Puczka, who is sidelined due to a suspension. However, the side are bolstered with the return of Guerra from injury.
Additionally, first-team players Pedro Felipe and Rouhi joined Brambilla’s squad at the weekend, so could feature for the Bianconeri in their Premier League International Cup campaign.
Pre-Match Analysis
Juventus Next Gen returned to winning ways at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta with a solid and composed performance against Forlì, marking their first success since 19 October.
The victory offered a much-needed boost after a challenging run, having suffered six defeats in their previous seven matches.
Home form has also been patchy, with losses to Ravenna, Campobasso, and Pontedera, making this a tricky fixture against a Palace side competing in the Premier League International Cup.
Defensively, the Bianconeri have conceded 19 goals in Serie C, ranking joint 16th out of 20, but their attacking record is more encouraging, with 17 goals scored placing them in the top eight of the division.
Brambilla will be looking to build on this balance of resilience and attacking potential as Juventus Next Gen aim to make an impact against the young Eagles.
Key Player - Diego Pugno