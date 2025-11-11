Our Opponent: Juventus Next Gen

Juventus Next Gen, also known as Juve NG, serve as the U21/reserve team of Serie A giants Juventus and compete in Serie C Group B, playing their home matches at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta in Alessandria. Established in 2018 as Juventus U23, the team was rebranded as Juventus Next Gen in 2022, following the reintroduction of reserve sides in Italian football.

Despite their status as a development team, Juve NG have already made a mark in Italian football. They won the Coppa Italia Serie C in 2019–20 under Fabio Pecchia and have regularly competed near the top of Serie C, although promotion to Serie A remains off-limits due to regulations for reserve sides. The team has also seen managerial changes in recent years, with Massimo Brambilla returning as coach in 2024 after a brief spell under Paolo Montero, and has guided the side back into playoff contention in Serie C.

In Europe, Juventus Next Gen have had a mixed start to their Premier League International Cup campaign. They lost their opener to Leicester City U21s, despite taking the lead through 19-year-old Luca Amaradio. Kian Pennant’s quick equaliser for Leicester was followed by a second goal from Diego Pugno, and the visitors eventually ran out 2-1 winners.

They bounced back in their second group match, however, with a 4-2 defeat of West Bromwich Albion U21s. Jack Bray scored twice for the Baggies’ hosts, but a calamitous own goal from Juventus’ Bruno Martinez Crous set the tone, with late efforts from Rio Parmar sealing the victory.

Currently, Juventus Next Gen sit fifth in Group B with three points, level with West Brom and Fulham, while Palace are second from bottom with zero points but hold a game in hand over all group opponents. Their U21 squad blends youth and experience, giving Palace a stern test in Italy, with players eager to impress in front of scouts and coaches alike.