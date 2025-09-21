Tickets for the game can be purchased by clicking here and will be sent at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.

Can't attend? This game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Monday evening (19:00 BST) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!

Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace U21s have made a steady start to their Premier League 2 campaign, sitting sixth in the table with three points from two matches.

Darren Powell’s side remain unbeaten in the league, opening their season with an entertaining 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur — a match defined by a superb hat-trick from forward Zach Marsh — followed by a hard-fought 0-0 draw against West Brom.

While league form has been encouraging, the cup competitions have proven more challenging.

On Tuesday evening, the young Eagles suffered a 3-1 defeat away to League One opposition AFC Wimbledon in their second group-stage fixture of the EFL Trophy (Vertu Motors Group E).

Despite the result, Palace put in a spirited performance at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A well-organised first half was undone by a goal deep into first-half stoppage time. Asher Agbinone kept Palace in the contest with a composed penalty to level the score, but two late goals from the hosts sealed the result and left Powell’s side bottom of the group on one point.