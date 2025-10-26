Eagle-Eyed Review

Darren Powell’s young Eagles have made an exciting start to their home campaign, and they’ll be aiming to keep that momentum going when Newcastle visit the VBS on Monday evening.

A dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds United, sealed by captain Luke Browne’s stoppage-time header, set the tone for Palace’s home form this season.

Although Manchester United brought an end to the side’s unbeaten league run shortly after, Powell’s team responded in style against Birmingham City – a 3-1 victory highlighted by Romain Esse’s dazzling display.

The winger opened the scoring with a sublime solo effort before setting up goals for Zach Marsh and Dylan Reid, as the young Eagles showcased their attacking flair to see out the win.

Most recently, Palace exited the EFL Trophy following a spirited 5-2 defeat to League One side Stevenage – but there were plenty of positives to take, with the team again demonstrating their ability to compete physically and creatively against senior opposition.

Now, focus turns back to Premier League 2, where Palace will look to extend their unbeaten home record and bounce back strongly against Newcastle.