Crystal Palace Under-21s return to Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium on Monday, 27th October (19:00 BST), as they host Newcastle United in their latest Premier League 2 Division One encounter – get the full lowdown on the Magpies below!
Darren Powell’s young Eagles have made an exciting start to their home campaign, and they’ll be aiming to keep that momentum going when Newcastle visit the VBS on Monday evening.
A dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds United, sealed by captain Luke Browne’s stoppage-time header, set the tone for Palace’s home form this season.
Although Manchester United brought an end to the side’s unbeaten league run shortly after, Powell’s team responded in style against Birmingham City – a 3-1 victory highlighted by Romain Esse’s dazzling display.
The winger opened the scoring with a sublime solo effort before setting up goals for Zach Marsh and Dylan Reid, as the young Eagles showcased their attacking flair to see out the win.
Most recently, Palace exited the EFL Trophy following a spirited 5-2 defeat to League One side Stevenage – but there were plenty of positives to take, with the team again demonstrating their ability to compete physically and creatively against senior opposition.
Now, focus turns back to Premier League 2, where Palace will look to extend their unbeaten home record and bounce back strongly against Newcastle.
Newcastle’s current league position – second from bottom in Premier League 2 – doesn’t tell the full story. The Magpies have shown resilience and flashes of real quality across multiple competitions this season.
They opened their National League Cup campaign with a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Gateshead, and have battled to draws against Birmingham City and Reading, demonstrating their character.
Sean Neave, one of the Academy’s brightest prospects, has been a real standout with goals across league and cup competitions, including a memorable hat-trick against Boston United.
While Newcastle have struggled defensively – conceding 17 goals, the joint-most in the division – they remain a dangerous side going forward, with seven league goals to their name and a number of technically gifted attackers capable of punishing mistakes.
Their recent EFL Trophy draw with Mansfield Town, followed by a penalty shootout win, offered further encouragement as they chase knockout qualification for the first time since 2018.
With their confidence building and new head coach Adam Lawrence bedding in, the Magpies will arrive in South London eager to turn promising performances into Premier League 2 points.
Taylor, Heffernan, Thompson, McArthur (C), Pivas, Harrison, Bailey, Munda, Neave, Seung-Soo, Wooster.
Head Coach Adam Lawrence is expected to make minimal changes to his 4-2-3-1 setup. Defenders Leo Shahar and Alex Murphy are competing for a starting spot, while Rory Finneran could replace Miodrag Pivas in defence.
The Magpies are likely to keep faith with important players Neave and Alfie Harrison, who continue to carry much of their creative and goalscoring threat.
Newcastle are yet to record a Premier League 2 Division One victory this season, joining Reading, Blackburn, West Brom, and Derby in the bottom five – but their performances have been far more competitive than results suggest.
Their defensive record (17 goals conceded) has been a concern, but offensively they’ve shown plenty of promise. The Magpies’ return of seven goals is higher than several teams currently sitting in playoff contention, reflecting their ability to create and convert chances when given space.
For Palace, maintaining intensity from the first whistle and exploiting transitions could prove decisive. The young Eagles will look to impose their style early and build on the attacking combinations that have served them so well at home this season.
Neave is one of Newcastle’s most exciting emerging prospects and a genuine first-team contender under Eddie Howe.
A prolific goalscorer at youth level – with 21 goals in 37 games for the Under-18s – Neave has already been named in senior matchday squads and featured during pre-season against Celtic.
Known for his intelligent movement and clinical finishing, the versatile forward can play anywhere across the front line but is most effective operating off the shoulder of the last defender.
He has already netted two Premier League 2 goals, one in the EFL Trophy, and that eye-catching hat-trick in the National League Cup against Boston United.
Academy Director Steve Harper praised Neave’s progress, saying:
“Sean, Leo and Trevan have shown great promise and great commitment. We’re delighted to see them continue their journey and take the next steps in their careers.”
Palace’s defenders will need to keep a close eye on the 18-year-old, whose sharp instincts and confidence in front of goal make him Newcastle’s key threat.
Appointed on Monday 1st September, Adam Lawrence took charge of Newcastle’s U21s after a highly successful spell with Manchester United’s Academy, where he led the Under-18s to three trophies in 2023/24 – including both regional and national Premier League titles and the Premier League Cup.
Before his move to Tyneside, Lawrence also served as Head of Player Development (U13-U16) at United, helping to oversee a seamless pathway from youth to professional football.
His previous coaching experience includes roles at Charlton Athletic and Millwall, where he earned a reputation for developing intelligent, technically adept young players.
At Newcastle, Lawrence is supported by Robbie Stockdale, who guided the U21s on an interim basis earlier this season. Together, they are working to embed a clear identity and improve consistency across competitions.
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Newcastle United Under-21s