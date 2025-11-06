This game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Friday morning (12:00 GMT) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!

Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace U21s were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Valencia in their Premier League International Cup opener at the VBS Community Stadium on Tuesday evening (4th November).

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when Rodrigo Gamon timed his run perfectly to break in behind and slot home. Despite the setback, Palace responded well, finishing the half on top and pushing for an equaliser.

After the break, the young Eagles continued to press. George King went inches wide after meeting Kaden Rodney’s pinpoint cross, before Zach Marsh saw his penalty agonisingly flash the wrong side of the post. Substitute David Obou also came close late on, drifting inside and curling just beyond the far corner.

Despite creating a host of promising opportunities, Darren Powell’s side were edged out by the narrowest of margins.

Palace went into the contest full of confidence after their comfortable 2–0 victory over Aston Villa in the league last time out – a result that saw the young Eagles return to winning ways