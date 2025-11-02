Crystal Palace open their Premier League International Cup campaign against Spanish giants Valencia CF – one of Europe’s most respected academies. Based at Paterna, Valencia are renowned for developing technically gifted players, with over 120 graduates progressing to the first team since 1992, including David Silva, Jordi Alba, and Ferran Torres. Led by club legend Miguel Ángel Angulo, VCF Mestalla continue to embody the club’s proud motto: “From Paterna to Mestalla.”
Valencia CF Academy Preview
Few academies in Europe command the same respect as Valencia CF’s. Known for producing technically gifted, intelligent footballers, the Academy at Paterna is regarded among the continent’s elite. Its success is reflected not only in trophies but, more importantly, in the number of players who progress to professional football.
According to the CIES Football Observatory, Valencia are the third Spanish club – behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid – with the most homegrown players competing professionally. A total of 38 Valencia-trained footballers are currently active in 49 leagues worldwide, a testament to the club’s enduring production line.
Over the past seven years, Valencia have consistently ranked among Europe’s top 10 academies for the number of homegrown players in the five major leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France).
Since the official opening of the Ciudad Deportiva in 1992, 122 academy graduates have made their first-team debut for Los Che after featuring for VCF Mestalla, the club’s reserve side. The most recent to do so – Alejandro Panach, Lucas Núñez, and Marc Jurado – made their senior bows in this season’s Copa del Rey, marking another milestone for the Academy.
For every young player, the motto “From Paterna to Mestalla” is a daily inspiration. A mural bearing those words lines the path to the training pitches, decorated with the names of academy legends: Gaizka Mendieta, David Albelda, David Silva, Jordi Alba, Isco, Carlos Soler, Kang In Lee, Ferran Torres, and current first-teamers José Luis Gayà, Javi Guerra, and Diego López. Each serves as proof of the pathway’s strength and possibility.
This season, the Academy continues to nurture international talent, with 18 players representing their countries. Among them, Alain Gómez, Vicent Abril, and Raúl Jiménez featured in the U20 World Cup in Chile, while Ismail El Aoud appeared at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.
VCF Mestalla
VCF Mestalla, Valencia’s B team, compete in Spain’s Segunda Federación (Group III) – the fourth tier of Spanish football, featuring 90 teams split across five regional groups. Each group winner earns automatic promotion to the Primera Federación, while the next four enter play-offs for the remaining promotion spots. Reserve teams, however, may only be promoted if their senior side is one division above. The bottom five teams are relegated, with four additional sides facing a play-off to avoid the drop.
This season, VCF Mestalla have endured a challenging start, sitting second from bottom with six points from eight games. Only CD Ibiza-Pitiusas sit below them, while Barça Atlètic lead the table. Yet there have been positive signs: a 2–1 victory over Ibiza and a 1–1 draw with Porreres show progress, and the team’s confidence is slowly returning.
In the Premier League International Cup – a competition they are contesting for a fourth consecutive year – Mestalla suffered a stoppage-time defeat to Fulham in their opening fixture but responded superbly with a 3–1 win over Leicester City. In 2022–23, they reached the semi-finals of this tournament, narrowly losing on penalties to Palace, and last season they advanced to the quarter-finals unbeaten in their group.
Team and Style
Miguel Ángel Angulo’s likely XI features Abril, Caro, Navarro, Jurado, Guilabert, Trigui, Fontanet, Aimar, Prevedini, Mario, and Víctor Jr. – a side built on possession, technical precision, and attacking intent. The group is youthful, energetic, and full of potential, though still adapting to the demands of senior football.
After their recent 1–1 draw with Porreres, Angulo expressed both frustration and faith. “We dominated the ball and deserved more,” he said. “We must be more clinical in both boxes. The players are young and will make mistakes, but they are improving and gaining confidence. Once we cut out individual errors, we will grow into a more solid, brave team.”
Key Player: Jaume Durà
At just 21, Jaume Durà already embodies the identity of VCF Mestalla. Born in El Palomar near Albaida, Durà joined Valencia in 2018 from FEBO Ontinyent and quickly rose through the ranks. A technically gifted midfielder with vision, maturity, and leadership beyond his years, he has become captain and the heartbeat of the team.
Durà’s performances at youth level attracted interest from top Spanish and European clubs, prompting Valencia to secure his future the moment he turned 16. His rise was foreshadowed in La Liga Promises four years ago, when he scored five goals in four games and marked himself as one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football.
Coach Angulo is full of praise: “He gives us so many options. He can play wide or inside, combines well, and is brave on the ball. We’re managing his return from injury carefully, but he’s crucial for us – a player we fully believe in.”
The Coach: Miguel Ángel Angulo
A legend at Valencia CF, Angulo remains the most decorated player in the club’s history. The Asturian began coaching within the Academy in 2012/13, working his way through the youth system before taking charge of VCF Mestalla. Now entering his fifth season as head coach, he signed a new two-year deal last summer, reaffirming the club’s trust in his vision.
Angulo has built a team that reflects the values that defined his own playing career: intelligence, humility, and ambition. His commitment to developing young players is central to Valencia’s philosophy, ensuring that every match for Mestalla is not just about points, but about preparing the next generation for Mestalla itself.
Overview
As Valencia CF U21s visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League International Cup, they bring with them one of Europe’s most respected youth systems and a squad full of promise. While results in Spain have been inconsistent, the technical level and resilience of this young group remain high.
Guided by a club legend and inspired by the long list of Academy graduates who have gone before them, VCF Mestalla continue to uphold the spirit of “From Paterna to Mestalla” – a journey built on talent, hard work, and the dream of reaching the first team.
Match Details:
Crystal Palace U21s v Valencia U21s
- Tuesday, 4th November
- 19:00 GMT
- Premier League International Cup
- VBS Community Stadium
- Live on Palace TV+
Ticket Prices:
- Adults: £5
- Over 65s: £1
- Under 18s: £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
- Personal Assistant: Free (must be booked with ambulant supporter)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.