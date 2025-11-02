This game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Tuesday evening (19:00 GMT) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!

Valencia CF Academy Preview

Few academies in Europe command the same respect as Valencia CF’s. Known for producing technically gifted, intelligent footballers, the Academy at Paterna is regarded among the continent’s elite. Its success is reflected not only in trophies but, more importantly, in the number of players who progress to professional football.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Valencia are the third Spanish club – behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid – with the most homegrown players competing professionally. A total of 38 Valencia-trained footballers are currently active in 49 leagues worldwide, a testament to the club’s enduring production line.

Over the past seven years, Valencia have consistently ranked among Europe’s top 10 academies for the number of homegrown players in the five major leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France).

Since the official opening of the Ciudad Deportiva in 1992, 122 academy graduates have made their first-team debut for Los Che after featuring for VCF Mestalla, the club’s reserve side. The most recent to do so – Alejandro Panach, Lucas Núñez, and Marc Jurado – made their senior bows in this season’s Copa del Rey, marking another milestone for the Academy.

For every young player, the motto “From Paterna to Mestalla” is a daily inspiration. A mural bearing those words lines the path to the training pitches, decorated with the names of academy legends: Gaizka Mendieta, David Albelda, David Silva, Jordi Alba, Isco, Carlos Soler, Kang In Lee, Ferran Torres, and current first-teamers José Luis Gayà, Javi Guerra, and Diego López. Each serves as proof of the pathway’s strength and possibility.

This season, the Academy continues to nurture international talent, with 18 players representing their countries. Among them, Alain Gómez, Vicent Abril, and Raúl Jiménez featured in the U20 World Cup in Chile, while Ismail El Aoud appeared at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.