Summary:
- Darren Powell makes four changes to the side that fell to defeat to Valencia, with U18s skipper Jasper Judd making his debut.
- 11: Gibbard's arrowed delivery is parried away and Drakes-Thomas almost capitalises on the follow-up.
- 18 – GOAL: Adriel Walker opens the scoring for Stoke.
- 26: Marsh side-foots a low delivery across the face of goal, but nobody in red & blue is there to turn home.
- 30 – GOAL: Favour Fawunmi doubles the young Potters lead.
- 36: Marsh and Browne have close-range efforts blocked.
- HT: Palace 0-2 Stoke
- 62 – GOAL: Naouirou Ahamada halves the deficit for Palace.
- 67: Gibbard's whipped free-kick is volleyed over by Casey.
- 82: Judd departs proceedings following an excellent debut.
- 86: Casey is sent tumbling down in the box, but somehow the referee doesn't give the penalty.
- 90 (+4) – GOAL: Kaden Rodney's spot-kick finds the top right corner to seal the last-gasp equaliser!
- FT: Palace 2-2 Stoke