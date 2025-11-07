Palace were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Valencia in their Premier League International Cup opener at the VBS Community Stadium on Tuesday evening (4th November). Despite carving out several promising opportunities, Darren Powell’s side were undone by a single goal.

Their next test came against a Stoke side who had enjoyed an impressive start to the season. After finishing second from bottom in the 23/24 campaign, the young Potters had mounted a strong recovery in 24/25, finding consistency and confidence under new leadership.

In their most recent outing, Favour Fawunmi’s fifth goal of the season secured a 1-1 draw with West Brom, extending Stoke’s unbeaten run in Premier League 2 to five matches – the longest such streak in the club’s history at this level.

Powell made four changes to the side that faced Valencia. Jackson Izquierdo replaced Harry Lee in goal, while U18s captain Jasper Judd made his 21s debut at right wing-back in place of Adler Nascimento.

Naouirou Ahamada came in for Dylan Reid in midfield, with Joel Drakes-Thomas returning from international duty to start on the right of the front three ahead of Seb Williams. Asher Agbinone also replaced Benji Casey on the left, while skipper Luke Browne returned after missing the Valencia game, having been replaced at the last minute by Jake Grante.