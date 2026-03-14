Speaking after the game, Umolu said: "I think it was a tough game. Any other day, it could have gone our way – there could have been another two or three goals in it. The main focus was just to get back into the game and try to take a point."

The 74th-minute substitute also explained what Darren Powell told him when coming on: "He just said to get on, get us back in the game. Luckily, I was able to do that."

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Umolu made an immediate impact. A cross from Rio Cardines found him at the far post, and he cushioned the ball down, composed himself, and calmly slotted past Brooks to level the scores.

On the goal itself, Umolu added: "The coach had been on me about getting into the box. I started there, saw Rio get on his right, and that he was going to put it around the back post. I took a touch and just had to hit the target."

Umolu, back on loan from Bromley and recently returned to the U21s at the turn of the year, spoke on the value of the minutes he’s getting: "It's really good. It allows me to get minutes as we approach the end of the season, so next season I can be ready to go, work hard, and score more goals."