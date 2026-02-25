U18 Premier League South – Where Palace stand

Palace currently sit third in the U18 Premier League South on 28 points, level with West Ham United but ahead on goal difference. Tottenham Hotspur occupy second on 34 points, having played a game more, while Chelsea lead the division on 36 with a game in hand over most sides.

The young Eagles have won nine of their 16 matches, drawing once and losing six. Their 49 goals scored is the highest tally in the division, showcasing the attacking identity Alonso has instilled. A goal difference of +22 keeps Palace firmly in contention, though tightening up defensively could prove decisive in what is a congested table.

With 12 fixtures still to play, the run-in will shape the title race. The meeting with West Ham, level on points, is effectively a six-pointer. Facing leaders Chelsea offers a direct chance to close the gap at the top, particularly given their game in hand, while clashes with Spurs may determine how many rivals Palace are chasing in the final weeks.

The rivalry fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion brings added intensity beyond league mathematics. Meanwhile, encounters with lower-half sides – including Arsenal, Fulham, Reading, Norwich City and Ipswich Town – present an opportunity to pick up what are likely to be invaluable points.

With margins so fine, a strong run of results could quickly alter the standings.

Should Palace finish top of the South, they would progress to a National Final against the Northern champions, currently led by Manchester City.