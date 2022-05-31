Akinwale scored 27 times in 29 appearances for Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side this season, finishing as the top-scorer in the southern section of the U18s Premier League. He also made his debut for the Under-23s side.

He made his debut for the Young Lions at the end of last year, and joins teammates Jack Wells-Morrison, Joe Whitworth and Kaden Rodney in the squad in Zagreb.

They will play three games for the national side.

England U18 fixtures

All times are BST.

Tuesday, 7th June - England v Austria (15:00)

Friday, 10th June - England v Wales (15:00)

Monday, 13th June - England v Croatia (15:00)

