Akinwale found the net 27 times this season, and with remarkable variety.

“A typical Victor Akinwale goal?” he ponders. “It could be one of many: a header, a penalty, driving with the ball, cutting in and shooting. I think I’m an all-rounder – last game I scored a chip, so that was a different kind of goal for me as well.”

Is there a trademark celebration in the works? “I do like a knee slide,” he admits. “It depends on the game. Sometimes there is less excitement because we’re already comfortably winning.

“Next season if there is a lot at stake in the game then I will be celebrating a lot.”

Working under Rob Quinn this season after Paddy McCarthy took charge of the Under-23s, Akinwale gives the Academy coaching a huge amount of credit for his development.

“Rob Quinn has been really good to me,” he says. “Since I joined Palace at Under-14s, I was playing up a few times so I used to see Rob. At Under-15s he took over as my coach.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with him and I feel like he trusts me to execute a plan for the team. I really like working with Rob – and with Paddy too.

“Paddy was a really good coach last season for me, and I learned a lot from him. They are both really good coaches.”

Looking back on this season, there is a slight sense of regret for Akinwale that Palace did not go on to lift the title – an attitude that belies his burning desire for success at team level as well as individual.

“We had some good moments,” he says, looking back. “Especially in the early season, beating Leicester, West Ham and Southampton – a few top teams.

“Going toe to toe with Manchester City as well when we drew 2-2, that was a really good result for us. We took a lot of positives away from that game.

“But then at the end when we lost to Southampton and Brighton, it was quite disappointing. If we did win those two games we could have found ourselves higher in the league.