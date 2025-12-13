Reflecting on a scrappy contest, Walker-Smith said: “At times we weren’t really playing how we normally play. It felt a bit scrappy and maybe we didn’t use the ball as well as we usually do.

“Personally, I didn’t feel I played on the ball as much as I’d like, but we got the result and that’s what matters.”

The defender restored Palace’s lead on 35 minutes, rifling home from close range after a well-worked short corner saw Dean Benamar drive a low delivery across the face of goal.

On his goal, Walker-Smith added: “Honestly, it was a bit of a relief. I’m pretty sure we were drawing at that point, so to get the second goal and put the team back in front was important.

“The assist was great – putting good balls into the box is what we needed. I think we probably should have tested the keeper a bit more overall, but it was good to get us back ahead.”