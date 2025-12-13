Scoring was a bit of a relief—Charlie Walker-Smith
Crystal Palace Under-18s centre-back Charlie Walker-Smith cut a frustrated figure despite the young Eagles’ thrilling 4-2 victory over Norwich, admitting the performance did not fully meet the side’s usual high standards.
Reflecting on a scrappy contest, Walker-Smith said: “At times we weren’t really playing how we normally play. It felt a bit scrappy and maybe we didn’t use the ball as well as we usually do.
“Personally, I didn’t feel I played on the ball as much as I’d like, but we got the result and that’s what matters.”
The defender restored Palace’s lead on 35 minutes, rifling home from close range after a well-worked short corner saw Dean Benamar drive a low delivery across the face of goal.
On his goal, Walker-Smith added: “Honestly, it was a bit of a relief. I’m pretty sure we were drawing at that point, so to get the second goal and put the team back in front was important.
“The assist was great – putting good balls into the box is what we needed. I think we probably should have tested the keeper a bit more overall, but it was good to get us back ahead.”
Anything that helps the team attack is valuable—Charlie Walker-Smith
While vital defensively for Javier Alonso’s side, Walker-Smith also continues to offer a threat in the final third, with his marauding runs, long throws and presence at set pieces adding another dimension to Palace’s attack.
“When people think of defenders, they obviously think about defending first,” he explained. “But adding an attacking side to your game just boosts your value so much more.
“If I can help the team get forward, create overloads, get crosses in or get into the box myself, then why not? Anything that helps the team attack is valuable, especially if you can do it from a defensive position.”
Finishing this period strong is exactly what we needed today—Charlie Walker-Smith
Walker-Smith also reflected on a physical and intriguing battle with Norwich forward Ajay Tavares.
“The first thing I noticed was his pace. Early on he sprinted at the 'keeper and I thought, ‘He’s fast – this is going to be a handful.’
“As the game went on, I realised physically we were pretty evenly matched, so I knew I’d have to beat him mentally as well. I didn’t want to get dragged into foot races – it was about using my positioning and physicality.
“I think he got the better of me at times, but in the end he tried to smash into me, got a dead leg and had to come off.”
The three points ensured Palace remained top of the U18 Premier League South heading into the Christmas break, something Walker-Smith felt was crucial.
“It’s massive. Going into the Christmas break top of the league gives everyone confidence. The boys are buzzing.
“Staying consistent at the top is so important. You don’t want dips where you fall down the table and then have to climb back up again. Finishing this period strong is exactly what we needed today.”