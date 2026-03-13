It’s games galore this weekend, with both the Under-18s (11:00 GMT) and the Under-21s (13:00 GMT) in action on Saturday (14th March) – and both matches will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+!
Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.
Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Two Academy fixtures will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ this weekend, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off:
- U18s v Reading (11:00 GMT) – coverage from 10:45 GMT on Saturday, 14th March.
- U21s v Wolverhampton Wanderers (13:00 GMT) – coverage begins after the conclusion of the Reading fixture, from 12:45 GMT on Saturday, 14th March.
Supporters will receive notifications when each stream goes live via the official Crystal Palace Official App.
Highlights and reaction from both fixtures will also be available on Palace TV+ shortly after full-time.
Can’t Watch Live?
If you can’t watch live, you can follow both matches via:
- Academy X (Twitter) for live updates and behind-the-scenes content
- Crystal Palace App for goal alerts, key incidents, and live Opta stats
- cpfc.co.uk for full match reports and reaction shortly after full-time
- Palace TV+ for highlights and extended reaction.
Under-18s: Reading v Palace
Reading currently sit 13th in the U18 Premier League South, just three points above bottom-placed Ipswich Town. The Royals have played 18 matches so far but still hold two games in hand over Birmingham City, who have completed the full 20.
Results have been difficult to come by since the turn of the year, with Reading winning just once in their last seven league fixtures – a victory over West Bromwich Albion – alongside four defeats and two draws.
Last season, Reading’s Under-18s finished eighth out of 13 teams with 32 points, recording nine wins, five draws and 10 defeats.
While that represented steady progress, the club have not finished higher than 10th in the U18 Premier League South since 2017. Harrison Gilkes’ side also narrowly missed out in last year’s Premier League Cup final.
Match Details
Reading Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
• Saturday, 14th March
• 11:00 GMT
• Bearwood Park Training Ground
• U18 Premier League South
Under-21s: Palace v Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s currently sit 17th in Premier League 2 on 21 points, level with Middlesbrough and Everton but outside the top 16 places required to qualify for the end-of-season play-offs.
Most recently, Wolves suffered a heavy defeat to Liverpool at the LFC Academy on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts scoring five times inside the opening 30 minutes through Clae Ewing, Calvin Ramsay, Kieran Morrison and Will Wright, alongside an own goal from Saheed Olagunju.
The start of 2026 has proved challenging for Wolves, who have lost three of their four league matches since the turn of the year, with their only victory coming against Reading at the beginning of March.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s
• Saturday, 14th March
• 13:00 GMT
• Crystal Palace Academy
• Premier League 2