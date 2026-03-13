Watch LIVE on Palace TV+

Two Academy fixtures will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ this weekend, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off:

U18s v Reading (11:00 GMT) – coverage from 10:45 GMT on Saturday, 14th March.

(11:00 GMT) – coverage from on Saturday, 14th March. U21s v Wolverhampton Wanderers (13:00 GMT) – coverage begins after the conclusion of the Reading fixture, from 12:45 GMT on Saturday, 14th March.

Supporters will receive notifications when each stream goes live via the official Crystal Palace Official App.

Highlights and reaction from both fixtures will also be available on Palace TV+ shortly after full-time.