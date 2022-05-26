Crystal Palace’s Academy side burst onto the scene last season, after achieving Category 1 status and – in their first season at that level – taking the league by storm.

Famous victories over Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and many more followed, as an unlikely title challenge became a very real possibility.

Led by former-Palace heroes in Paddy McCarthy and Darren Powell, the squad – many of whom have played together since their early teenage years – grew and developed, exhibiting some stunning football along the way.

In this fly-on-the-wall documentary, go inside the dressing room as they deal with the challenges of facing the very best young players in the country. Hear directly from both McCarthy and Powell, as well as many of the major figures in the squad including Jack Wells-Morrison, Joe Whitworth and Fionn Mooney.

Two players from the side have already gone on to make their first-team debuts, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Tayo Adaramola both featuring under Patrick Vieira this season.

