Playing at Madejski Stadium with Palace fans watching live via Palace TV, the Eagles fought off a potential Royals fightback with the score drawn 2-2 at half-time.

However, a pair of eye-catching goals between Brandon Aveiro and Rob Street secured progress in the knockout competition for the south Londoners.

To watch how the lads fared now and see all four of their goals, just head over to Palace TV. You can do so by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the app.