Crystal Palace Under-18s travel to Birmingham City to get our new U18 Premier League South 25/26 season underway at the Knighthead Training and Academy Ground.

The young Eagles are being led for the first time by new Under-18s Head Coach, Javier Alonso, with a new intake of 12 talented scholars also announced ahead of the new season.

Watch how they get on this morning in their season opener, LIVE on Palace TV+ with kick-off at 11:00 BST today (Saturday, 16th August)!