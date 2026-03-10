The Draw and Remaining Quarter-Finals

Palace and Aston Villa were among the first of the last eight to play, with Blackburn Rovers and Burnley completing the opening set of ties. So far, Palace and Blackburn have booked their places in the semi-finals.

There are four quarter-final ties in total, with scores and remaining fixtures as follows:

Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Burnley – Tuesday, 10th March, 19:00 GMT at Ewood Park.

Rovers secured their semi-final spot with a dramatic 93rd-minute winner. Substitute Jayden Sergeant’s surging run and shot from the left flank deflected off Burnley defender Joseph Wilcock into the net, completing a thrilling late turnaround.

Manchester City v Everton – Friday, 13th March, 19:00 GMT at Joie Stadium.

Manchester United v Sunderland – Wednesday, 18th March, 19:00 GMT at Old Trafford.

All quarter-final ties are scheduled to be completed by Saturday, 14th March 2026. Note that some fixtures have been extended for club-specific reasons.