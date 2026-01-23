The young Eagles dominated large spells of the contest and made their control count when David Angibeaud opened the scoring from close range. Palace continued to press and were rewarded shortly after the break, as Benji Casey doubled the advantage with a well-taken finish.

Newcastle threatened a route back into the tie, but Palace ‘keeper Jack Mason produced an outstanding reaction save to preserve the clean sheet and halt any momentum. From there, the visitors pulled clear. Angibeaud tapped in his second of the evening before Casey completed the scoring to seal a commanding and deserved victory.

The FA Youth Cup Fifth Round draw was made on Friday (16th January), confirming that Palace will travel to Stevenage. Saturday 21st February is currently listed as a placeholder date and represents the latest the fixture can be played under competition rules, with the exact date yet to be agreed by both clubs.

Stevenage reached the fifth round for the first time in their history following a 3–1 win over Bolton Wanderers. Lenny Brown opened the scoring before Bolton equalised, but goals from Riley England and a late strike by Faith Mustafa secured progression for the Hertfordshire side.

Further details regarding the match date, venue, ticket information and any broadcast arrangements will be confirmed in due course.