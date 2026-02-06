The young Eagles took control midway through the first half, striking twice in quick succession. Stuart Oduro opened the scoring after being slipped through by Benji Casey, before Palace doubled their advantage moments later as Casey’s driven cross forced an own goal from Alfie Thornett.

Palace dominated possession thereafter but were pegged back before the break when Lenny Brown rounded Benetton to pull a goal back for the hosts.

Palace continued to push after the interval, enjoying sustained spells in the Stevenage half but finding clear chances hard to come by against a resolute back line. Donte Martin and David Angibeaud both went close during a sustained period of pressure, while Woodford produced several key interventions to keep the hosts in contention.

Despite a nervy closing spell, Palace defended saw out the contest, holding firm to secure victory and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Here’s what comes next in English football's most prestigious youth competition...