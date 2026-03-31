A new Premier League 2 format

This season’s revamped Premier League 2 has replaced the previous two-division structure with a single league featuring all 29 Category One academies. Each side plays 20 regular-season fixtures against different opponents, with matchups determined by a draw based on performances over the past three seasons.

At the end of the regular campaign, the top 16 teams progress to the play-offs, which follow a single-elimination format consisting of a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final. Higher-seeded teams enjoy home advantage, with the top eight securing a home tie.

A top-16 finish also guarantees qualification for next season’s Premier League International Cup, while teams placed 17th to 24th enter a separate cross-category play-off alongside the leading Category Two sides.

Palace’s Current Position

Darren Powell’s young Eagles currently sit 11th in the table on 28 points, level with Leicester City and Sunderland but with a game in hand over both. Palace are well placed inside the top 16, though mathematical qualification is not yet confirmed.

Upcoming fixtures:

Nottingham Forest U21 (17th) – Friday, 3rd April, Nigel Clough Academy, 19:00 GMT

Arsenal U21 (14th) – Monday, 13th April, VBS Community Stadium, 19:00 GMT

Both matches will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.