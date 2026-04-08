A NEW PREMIER LEAGUE 2 FORMAT

The current Premier League 2 format, introduced in the 2023/24 season, replaced the previous two-division structure with a single 29-team league made up of all Category One academies.

Each side plays 20 regular-season fixtures against different opponents, with matchups determined by a draw based on performances across the previous three seasons.

At the end of the league phase, the top 16 teams progress to the play-offs, which follow a single-elimination format: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Higher-seeded teams are awarded home advantage, with those finishing in the top eight guaranteed a home tie in the opening round.

A top-16 finish also secures qualification for next season’s Premier League International Cup, while teams placed 17th to 24th enter a separate cross-category play-off competition alongside leading Category Two sides.