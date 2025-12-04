First-year scholar and full-back Khyan Frazer-Williams set the tone with a confident “winner” after pausing to gather his thoughts. In-form striker David Angibeaud – who has scored five in his last six – followed by looking straight down the lens and saying “goals,” punctuated with a satisfied “yeah, yeah.”

Marauding centre-back Charlie Walker-Smith continued the theme with an emphatic “win,” while Oladotun Lamidi offered a different angle, calling the competition “an opportunity.”

Midfield anchor Euan Danaher echoed the earlier sentiment with “winners,” before Makai Bernard-Ferguson – buzzing from his recent stunner against Southampton and back-to-back goals including one against Chelsea in the Premier League Cup – couldn’t hide his excitement, choosing the word “excitement.” It was perhaps with the prospect of taking to the field alongside close friend Joel Drakes-Thomas.

First-year scholars Daniel Owoade and Remi Shittu were up next: Owoade went with “win,” while Shittu opted for “important,” reflecting the prestige of English youth football’s most storied competition. Thiago Speroni and Raihaan Anderson kept the “win” theme going, with Anderson adding a confident “trust me.”

Finally, Benji Casey – fresh from two goals in his last two for the U21s – alongside Sean Somade and Chuks Okoli, also chose “win,” rounding off a squad brimming with belief and ambition ahead of their FA Youth Cup curtain-raiser.