The Palace winger viewed the redeveloped site with his teammates, former teammates and ex-managers, before watching Gareth Southgate and Steve Parish officially open the buildings.

Speaking with Palace TV inside the Academy dome, Zaha said: “It’s amazing. Obviously would have been nice to have this when I was coming through the ranks. It’s nice to see the club’s invested in the Academy the way they have; it’s a joy to see.”

Today Zaha is one of the most senior players in Palace’s squad, particularly when joined by players aged 16 from across Copers Cope Road.

He has the likes of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, David Omilabu and Jack Wells-Morrison competing with the first-team, and revealed how the players approach younger prospects.

“When they come with us they just have to understand how demanding it is. When I was going through it was about biding your time and watching other players. Now it’s if you have the quality at the age of 16 you get thrown in the deep end. It’s not like us back in the day.