After beginning the season largely as an impact substitute, Williams has featured prominently of late, starting three of Palace’s final four matches of 2025 against Aston Villa, Juventus and FC Nordsjælland.

That increased involvement has come with added responsibility, something Williams feels has been driven by Powell’s belief in him.

“There’s definitely been more responsibility given to me,” he explained. “I’ve been given the opportunity and shown trust by the manager. Now it’s about repaying that faith and showing why they’ve believed in me.”

Palace’s Premier League 2 campaign began encouragingly, with the side going unbeaten in their opening three fixtures before a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United halted that momentum. Wins over Birmingham City and Aston Villa have been highlights, alongside a hard-fought 2–2 draw with Stoke City.

“Premier League 2 is a really strong competition,” Williams said. “It gives you the chance to test yourself against other Category One academies and showcase your ability.

"The season’s been decent so far, but with the talent we have in this squad, we know we can do better. We should be aiming to climb the table and push for the top places.”