“Yes, I think the boys, especially in the first half, pressed really well, and when we got on the ball, we showed what we can do. We played some good football and created chances,” Williams said.

“In the second half, we had to dig in and defend solidly. We didn’t get many opportunities, but when we did, we kept the ball in their half. We defended well overall. A bit sloppy on the goal we conceded, but it happens.”

Williams’ strike proved decisive, a superb half-volley following a turnover high up the pitch by Joe Gibbard. Gibbard found Benji Casey, who slid the ball to Zach Marsh, and Marsh’s composure set Williams up perfectly.

“I think Benji won it on the press, gave it to Zach, and it just fell nicely for me,” he explained. “I just had to hit it, and luckily it went in.”

On his penchant for half-volleys, Williams added: “I’ve scored quite a few over time. I always practise them because they’re fun, and when it comes off in a game, it feels really sweet. As for a secret? I guess it’s just luck!”

He also highlighted the importance of the victory over a previously unbeaten Fulham: “This was a real statement. After Monday’s performance, we needed to respond. We weren’t at our best then, but today we showed great reaction and determination to beat one of the top sides in the league."