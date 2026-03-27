Premier League sides including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City are joined by European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund.

Each team will play three group-stage matches, with the three group winners and the best runner-up progressing to the semi-finals. Chelsea enter the competition as the current holders.

Palace are drawn in a group alongside Man United, Newcastle United, and Juventus. The tournament concludes with the final on Sunday, with the two semi-final winners contesting the trophy.

The remaining eight teams will participate in friendly matches, organised by the tournament committee. If a knockout-stage match is drawn at full time, a best-of-five penalty shootout will determine the winner.

The Premier League’s aim for the tournament is to give young players the chance to face international and out-of-region opposition, offering a “best-vs-best” environment in both group and knockout formats.

Qualification for the tournament was earned through the U15 National Qualifiers 2025/26, where teams had to finish in the top eight.

Palace finished seventh with nine points, level with six other sides, with goal difference ultimately deciding their place.

Alongside Palace, the twelve-team competition features Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, Man City, Man United, Derby County, Sunderland, Aston Villa, hosts Chelsea, and European clubs Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain.

All group stage fixture details are listed below!