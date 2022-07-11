The home kit sees the return of the club’s trademark red and blue stripes but in a modern graffiti-style design, accompanied by a white trim around the collar and sleeves. It is shown modelled by Wilfried Zaha, Will Hughes, Tyrick Mitchell, Eberechi Eze, Tayo Adaramola, Marc Guéhi, Jes Rak-Sakyi, Luke Plange – and new signing Cheick Doucouré.
Like the new away kit, it features the updated 1861 crest as a nod to Palace’s remarkable history, as well as new sponsors Cinch and Mukuru, and Technical Partner Macron. You can order the new home kit by clicking HERE – or buy in store from August.