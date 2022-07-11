Chairman Steve Parish commented on the kit, saying: “Our performances at Selhurst Park have been the bedrock of our success in the Premier League, and I can’t wait to see the side walk out in south London in this striking new design which offers yet another modern twist on our traditional colours.

"As we enter our record tenth successive season in the top-flight, I’m sure the team will create some outstanding new memories for our supporters at home whilst wearing the famous red and blue kits.”

The kits are made by Macron using Eco-Fabric which is 100% polyester, sourced from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard. A body fit version has been made for the players, alongside a slim fit for supporters.