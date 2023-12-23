The next top-flight season will start on 17th August 2024 – 90 days after the conclusion of the current campaign.

The final match round of the campaign will be played on 25th May 2025, when all games will kick-off simultaneously as usual.

In keeping with previous commitments made to clubs to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, arrangements will be made to allow more rest time over three of the festive match rounds, with no club playing within 60 hours of another match.

The 2024/25 season will consist of 33 weekends, four mid-weeks and one Bank Holiday match round.

The Premier League has also confirmed that there will be no fixture on Christmas Eve during the 2024/25 season.