The players leaving the club are:

Cormac Austin

Freddie Cowin

William Eastwood

Chimaechi Eze

Chris Francis

Joseph Khoshaba

Enrique Lameiras

Finley Marjoram

Roshaun Mathurin

Louie Moulden

Kurai Musanhi

Killian Phillips

Luke Plange

Jadan Raymond

Caleb Redhead

Joe Sheridan

Jack Wells-Morrison

Everyone associated with Crystal Palace F.C. would like to express their thanks to the players for all of their efforts throughout their time at the club.

While they may have been released, the Academy’s Player Care Programme will help the players move onto the next stage of their careers.

We would like to confirm that the below players are either retained, or have been offered a contract to continue at the club next season:

Tayo Adaramola

Asher Agbinone

Victor Akinwale

Luke Browne

Rylan Brownlie

Rio Cardines

Matteo Dashi

Craig Farquhar

Joe Gibbard

Owen Goodman

Jake Grante

Sean Grehan

Danny Imray

Jackson Izquierdo

Mofe Jemide

George King

Zach Marsh

Hindolo Mustapha

Adler Nascimento

David Obou

Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Aziz Ouedraogo

Dylan Reid

Kaden Rodney

Franco Umeh

Jemiah Umolu

Charlie Walker-Smith

Seb Williams

Scholars:

Kai-Reece Adams-Collman*

Dean Benamar

Benji Casey

Euan Danaher

Jesse Derry*

Zack Henry

Marcus Hill

Jasper Judd

Jack Mason

David Montjen

Joshua Muwana

Stuart Oduro

Chuks Okoli

Jerome Osei Kyremeh

Sean Somade

Harry Whitworth

Tyler Whyte*

*denotes an offer has been made

We would like to thank all players departing for all their hard work and commitment to Crystal Palace Football Club, and wish them well in all their future endeavours.