The players leaving the club are:
- Cormac Austin
- Freddie Cowin
- William Eastwood
- Chimaechi Eze
- Chris Francis
- Joseph Khoshaba
- Enrique Lameiras
- Finley Marjoram
- Roshaun Mathurin
- Louie Moulden
- Kurai Musanhi
- Killian Phillips
- Luke Plange
- Jadan Raymond
- Caleb Redhead
- Joe Sheridan
- Jack Wells-Morrison
Everyone associated with Crystal Palace F.C. would like to express their thanks to the players for all of their efforts throughout their time at the club.
While they may have been released, the Academy’s Player Care Programme will help the players move onto the next stage of their careers.
We would like to confirm that the below players are either retained, or have been offered a contract to continue at the club next season:
- Tayo Adaramola
- Asher Agbinone
- Victor Akinwale
- Luke Browne
- Rylan Brownlie
- Rio Cardines
- Matteo Dashi
- Craig Farquhar
- Joe Gibbard
- Owen Goodman
- Jake Grante
- Sean Grehan
- Danny Imray
- Jackson Izquierdo
- Mofe Jemide
- George King
- Zach Marsh
- Hindolo Mustapha
- Adler Nascimento
- David Obou
- Ademola Ola-Adebomi
- Aziz Ouedraogo
- Dylan Reid
- Kaden Rodney
- Franco Umeh
- Jemiah Umolu
- Charlie Walker-Smith
- Seb Williams
Scholars:
- Kai-Reece Adams-Collman*
- Dean Benamar
- Benji Casey
- Euan Danaher
- Jesse Derry*
- Zack Henry
- Marcus Hill
- Jasper Judd
- Jack Mason
- David Montjen
- Joshua Muwana
- Stuart Oduro
- Chuks Okoli
- Jerome Osei Kyremeh
- Sean Somade
- Harry Whitworth
- Tyler Whyte*
*denotes an offer has been made
We would like to thank all players departing for all their hard work and commitment to Crystal Palace Football Club, and wish them well in all their future endeavours.