Following our emphatic fourth-round victory over Newcastle United on Thursday, 22nd January, and with a Fifth Round tie against Stevenage now confirmed for Thursday, 5th February (19:00 GMT), a number of league and cup fixtures have been rescheduled.

Firstly, our Under-18s’ Premier League Cup quarter-final against Peterborough United has been rearranged. The fixture will now take place on Tuesday, 17th February at the Idverde Training Ground, with kick-off at 12:30 GMT. The match was originally scheduled for Tuesday, 3rd February, but has moved due to our FA Youth Cup Fifth Round participation.

In addition, our U18s’ Premier League South trip to Chelsea has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 10th March at the Cobham Training Ground, with kick-off at 12:00 GMT. This fixture was initially due to be played on Saturday, 24th January (11:00 GMT), but was postponed following our involvement in the FA Youth Cup Fourth Round against Newcastle.

Finally, our U18s’ Premier League South visit to Ipswich Town has also been rearranged as a result of our progression in the Youth Cup. The match will now be played on Wednesday, 6th May at the Ipswich Town FC Training Centre, with kick-off at 14:00 GMT. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, 7th February (11:00 GMT).

We will continue to keep supporters updated should there be any further changes to our Academy fixture schedule.