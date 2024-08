After a strong half-season loan spell at Burton Albion in 2023/24, in which he made 14 appearances and helped the side stay in League One on the final day of the season, Ola-Adebomi will be continuing his development as he joins SK Beveren.

The 20-year-old forward will be aiming to help Beveren push for promotion to the top flight of Belgian football, following their mid-table finish in the previous campaign.

Everyone at the club would like to wish Mola well on his loan spell.