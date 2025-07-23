Ola-Adebomi, or ‘Mola,’ as he is affectionately known around the club, joined Palace at the age of eight and rapidly progressed through the age groups in the Academy.

He was a part of the Under-15s side which made history by winning the Super Floodlit Cup National Final against Wigan Athletic in 2018.

When the club’s Academy achieved Category 1 status in 2020, Ola-Adebomi had a breakthrough campaign with the Under-18s side, scoring twice in the run-in as they narrowly missed out on the U18 Premier League South title in 2020/21.

The striker then became a key part of the U18s in 2021/22, netting 19 goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur.