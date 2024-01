The 20-year-old forward has been in top form for Darren Powell’s Under-21s side this season, scoring 13 goals in 18 appearances.

His performances this season saw him win the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for November, and also earn a place in the first-team matchday squad on four occasions across all competitions.

Ola-Adebomi will be a part of Gary Mills’ side at the Pirelli Stadium, as they look to push on in League One.

Everyone at the club wishes Mola well on his loan spell.