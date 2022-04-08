Having put pen to paper, Ola-Adebomi said: “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since the age of eight, since I joined the Academy. To get a professional contract here means the world to me.

“This season has been my best season so far. I feel like I’m playing with confidence and I’m scoring goals, assisting goals and playing well. As a team we’ve moulded well, and I feel like we’re battling for the title, which is quite big. Hopefully we can go on and win the title... The aim was to win it this year, which I feel like is possible, definitely.”

Chairman Steve Parish commented: “Ademola has been with this club for a decade, which makes today’s announcement all the more special. I feel sure he will capitalise on this landmark moment and continue to work hard – we will make sure he has all the tools and support from every member of staff in our new Academy facility. Congratulations to him and his family, we are all very proud of him.”