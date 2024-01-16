The defender, who took on the armband in the summer and has scored twice in 13 appearances so far this season, extends her stay in south London until the summer of 2025.

Everett joined Palace from Leicester City in 2021, and was subsequently named Palace Women’s Player of the Season in her first season with the club.

In November, the 22-year-old became only the sixth Palace Women’s player to reach 50 appearances in all competitions since promotion to the Women’s Championship in 2018.

Everett said: “I’m delighted to get this over the line. It’s a really proud and exciting time for me in my career at this club, and I’m looking forward to many more seasons to come.

“I’ve found a home at Palace and, being in my third season now and seeing the girls who have come in over the years, it’s a really exciting club to be a part of.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams added: “It's fantastic news that Aimee has decided to extend her time with us, securing our captain's future in south London.

"Exemplary on and off the pitch, Aimee has taken on the armband with aplomb this season, and we're all excited to see the leader she is becoming in all aspects of her game.

“We're pleased that she will continue to play a pivotal role at the club in the future."