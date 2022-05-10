She made an instant impact and became a regular immediately, shortlisted for the Women’s Championship Team of the Week in March after grabbing a deft, no-look assist for Molly Sharpe.

She was presented with her Player of the Season award by captain Annabel Johnson, and said at the Croydon Boxpark ceremony: “I’m absolutely over the moon, honestly. It’s a big achievement for me in my career.

“For me, it’s been a good individual season but an even better one with the girls. A record season. I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of girls to do it with. They really are a special group.

“Next season, we want to top that fourth position and be looking to get promoted we think. Bring on next season!”

