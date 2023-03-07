Wynter is the Player Care Officer for Under-9s through to Under-16s, his role is designed to provide holistic support off the pitch for all players coming through that age range.

“It’s great to be back at the club - it’s changed a lot, but this place has always felt like home.” said Wynter on his return.

“I’m now a Player Care Officer throughout the Academy for the U9s-U16s. I’ll be providing support to the boys and their parents throughout their Academy journey, along with implementing and planning a Life Skills Programme for them. It’s sort of the link between the players, parents and coaches.”

He will work closely with the existing Player Care Officers at the club, among them Kiran Dingri - who pioneered a three-year aftercare programme for players released at Under-21s.