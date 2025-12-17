2026 is set to be a huge year for Crystal Palace Women, and you can now get tickets for each of our five home games at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
Jo Potter's side will be looking to climb the WSL2 table, especially as up to THREE teams can earn promotion to the topflight this season.
You can be there to cheer the team on in each of those games in Sutton, with tickets available here!
Tickets are now on sale for our home matches against:
Durham: Sunday, 25th January, 12:00 GMT - Secure your tickets here!
Bristol City: Sunday, 8th February, 14:00 GMT- Secure your tickets here!
Nottingham Forest: Sunday, 15th March, 14:00 GMT - Secure your tickets here!
Ipswich Town: Sunday, 5th April, 14:00 BST - Secure your tickets here!
Portsmouth: Sunday, 3rd May, 14:00 BST - Secure your tickets here!
Details regarding our Charlton fixture at Selhurst Park (Sunday, 29th March, 14:00 BST) are set to be announced in due course.
All dates and kick-off times subject to change.
Seating Arrangements
Matches in Sutton will see supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands – or a Standing Ticket.
Standing Tickets are not restricted to specific areas. Supporters will be able to move around all terracing stands at the VBS Community Stadium, depending on availability.
If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.
We recommend purchasing all tickets online, in advance of each match, to ensure you don’t miss out.
Ticket information
All tickets will be digital and will be emailed to the account holder before each game.
Tickets for every game will be sent out as PDF files, which can either be scanned on your phone at the gates, or printed off at home.
2025/26 BWSL2 Match Ticket Prices
Seated
- Adults: £12
- Under-16s: £5
Standing
- Adults: £9
- Under-16s: £5
