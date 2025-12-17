Jo Potter's side will be looking to climb the WSL2 table, especially as up to THREE teams can earn promotion to the topflight this season.

You can be there to cheer the team on in each of those games in Sutton, with tickets available here!

Tickets are now on sale for our home matches against:

Details regarding our Charlton fixture at Selhurst Park (Sunday, 29th March, 14:00 BST) are set to be announced in due course.

All dates and kick-off times subject to change.